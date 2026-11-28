The weather on Saturday, November 28, is expected to be fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM said rainfall is possible over the islands and in some eastern, coastal and western areas. A red alert for fog has also been issued in some areas from 5am to 9am today.

Temperatures across the major cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi are expected to rise to highs of 30º, with mercury dipping to as low as 21ºC in Abu Dhabi and 22ºC in Dubai.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Sunday morning over some western areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation.

Light to moderate southeasterly winds are expected to blow, freshening at times, with a speed of 10-20kmph, reaching 35kmph.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.