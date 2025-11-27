UAE weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy day ahead, chance of rainfall

The day will be cloudy to cloudy at times over some coastal, northern and eastern areas, with a chance of rainfall, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate Southeasterly becoming Northwesterly winds, freshening at times, with a speed of 10 – 25, reaching 35kmph.

Temperatures could be as high as 31ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 29ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 19ºC in Abu Dhabi and 20ºC in Dubai and 7ºC in internal areas.

It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some internal areas. Levels will range from 30 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from to 30 to 80 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.