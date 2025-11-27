  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy day ahead, chance of rainfall

Levels will range from 30 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 30 to 80 per cent in Dubai

Published: Thu 27 Nov 2025, 5:00 PM

UAE National Day: Ultimate guide to celebrating Eid Al Etihad

Petrofac confirms UAE operations running normally after employee layoffs

Sharjah announces cancellation of black points ahead of UAE National Day

The day will be cloudy to cloudy at times over some coastal, northern and eastern areas, with a chance of rainfall, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate Southeasterly becoming Northwesterly winds, freshening at times, with a speed of 10 – 25, reaching 35kmph.

Army officers say they have seized power in Guinea-Bissau

India bets on homegrown AI with launch of Atomesus

Ajman Titans' dream run continues in Abu Dhabi T10

UAE President adviser welcomes US efforts to end Sudan war, condemns atrocities

4 cheques to 12 instalments: Monthly rent payments trend in UAE

Temperatures could be as high as 31ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 29ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai. 

However, temperatures could be as low as 19ºC in Abu Dhabi and 20ºC in Dubai and 7ºC in internal areas. 

It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some internal areas. Levels will range from 30 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from to 30 to 80 per cent in Dubai. 

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.