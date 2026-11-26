The weather on Friday, November 27, is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of light rainfall in some areas, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Low clouds are set to appear over the islands and some coastal and western areas.

Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation.

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Light to moderate southeasterly, becoming northwesterly winds are expected to blow, freshening at times, with a speed of 10-20 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures across the major cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are expected to rise to highs of 30ºC, 29ºC and 31ºC, while dipping to lows of 22ºC, 23ºC and 21ºC respectively.