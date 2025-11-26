  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE weather tomorrow: Chance of rain in some parts, lowest temperature 19°C in Dubai

On Thursday, the highest temperature in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah is expected to be 29°C

Published: Wed 26 Nov 2025, 5:47 PM

UAE skies will remain partly cloudy to cloudy at times on Thursday, November 27, over some coastal and northern areas with a chance of rainfall.

Light to moderate Southeasterly winds, becoming Northwesterly and freshening at times, will blow with a speed of 10-25kmph, reaching 35kmph.

The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

The highest temperature recorded over the country today was 31.8°C in Musaffah (Abu Dhabi) at 1:45pm.

On Thursday, the highest temperature in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah is expected to be 29°C. The lowest temperature in Sharjah will be 17°C, in Abu Dhabi will be 18°C and in Dubai will be 19°C.