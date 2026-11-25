The weather on Thursday, November 26, is expected to be fair to partly cloudy with chance of rains in some areas, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Low clouds are set to appear over islands and some western coastal areas with a probability of light rainfall.

Conditions are expected to get humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation.

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Light to moderate southeasterly becoming northwesterly winds are set to blow, freshening at times, with a speed of 10-20 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.

The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Overall temperatures across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are expected to rise to highs of 30ºC, 30ºC and 31ºC, and dip to lows of 23ºC, 22ºC and 21ºC respectively.