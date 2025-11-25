UAE weather tomorrow: Rains expected; Dubai to see lowest temperature of 15ºC

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea
Residents across some areas of the UAE can expect rainfall on Wednesday, November 26, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The weather is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, especially westward, with a drop in temperatures.
Light to moderate southeasterly, becoming northwesterly winds are set to blow, freshening at times with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.
Temperatures in Dubai are expected to dip to a low of 15ºC and in Sharjah to 14ºC. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi will see a low of 18ºC.