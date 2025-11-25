UAE weather tomorrow: Rains expected; Dubai to see lowest temperature of 15ºC

Residents across some areas of the UAE can expect rainfall on Wednesday, November 26, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, especially westward, with a drop in temperatures.

Light to moderate southeasterly, becoming northwesterly winds are set to blow, freshening at times with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on Whatsapp Channels .

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Temperatures in Dubai are expected to dip to a low of 15ºC and in Sharjah to 14ºC. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi will see a low of 18ºC.