UAE weather tomorrow: Rains in some areas; Abu Dhabi temperature to dip to 21ºC

UAE residents can expect comfortable weather on Tuesday (November 25), with more rain likely across parts of the country, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Conditions will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, especially in western areas.

On Monday, the work week began on a refreshing note, with heavy rains in some parts of the UAE reported as the country transitions into cooler, winter-like weather. Heavy downpours were recorded in several parts of Abu Dhabi, including Souq Al Jumeirah near Musaffah Road, according to videos shared by Storm Centre.

The weather department noted that on Tuesday, temperatures in Abu Dhabi are expected to range between 21ºC and 30ºC, while Dubai will see lows of around 22ºC and highs of 31ºC.

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some internal areas with a probability of mist formation.

Winds will be light to moderate, blowing southeasterly to northeasterly at speeds of 10–25 kmph, reaching up to 35kmph at times.

Conditions in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will remain slight.