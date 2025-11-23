UAE weather tomorrow: Rains expected; Dubai temperature to dip to 18ºC

As the week begins in the UAE, residents can expect rains in some areas, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times westward. Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Tuesday morning over some internal areas, with a probability of mist formation.

Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds are set to blow, freshening at times with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Temperatures are expected to dip to a low of 18ºC in Dubai and 17ºC in Sharjah. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi temperatures will dip to 20ºC.