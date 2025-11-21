UAE weather tomorrow: Dubai temperature to dip to 20ºC; fog, mist likely

Residents in the UAE on Saturday (November 22) can expect fair to partly cloudy day, which could get at times, especially over northern and eastern areas.

Low clouds will appear over the sea and islands, with another decrease in temperatures. As the country ushers in the winter season, temperatures will be comfortable and not exceed over 30ºC.

In Dubai, temperatures will range between 20ºC and 30ºC, while Abu Dhabi will see lows of 22ºC and highs of 30ºC.

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation.

Winds will be light to moderate northwesterly, shifting to southeasterly, and fresh westerly at times, blowing at 15–25 kmph and reaching up to 40 kmph.

The sea will be slight to moderate, and rough at times westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.