  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Nov 21, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 30, 1447 | Fajr 05:19 | DXB clear.png28.2°C

UAE weather tomorrow: Dubai temperature to dip to 20ºC; fog, mist likely

As the country ushers in the winter season, conditions will be comfortable and not exceed 30ºC

Published: Fri 21 Nov 2025, 7:06 PM

Top Stories

Dubai Airshow crash: UAE offers condolences; Indian fighter jet pilot's identity revealed

Dubai Airshow crash: UAE offers condolences; Indian fighter jet pilot's identity revealed

From injuries to fatalities: Top 10 deadliest Airshow disasters in history

From injuries to fatalities: Top 10 deadliest Airshow disasters in history

Watch: The moment Indian Air Force fighter Tejas jet crashed at Dubai Airshow 2025

Watch: The moment Indian Air Force fighter Tejas jet crashed at Dubai Airshow 2025

Residents in the UAE on Saturday (November 22) can expect fair to partly cloudy day, which could get at times, especially over northern and eastern areas.

Low clouds will appear over the sea and islands, with another decrease in temperatures. As the country ushers in the winter season, temperatures will be comfortable and not exceed over 30ºC.

Recommended For You

Egyptian explorer Omar Samra on how mountaineering helped him rediscover himself

Egyptian explorer Omar Samra on how mountaineering helped him rediscover himself

UAE residents welcome removal of minimum salary for loans; experts advise caution

UAE residents welcome removal of minimum salary for loans; experts advise caution

Emirates agrees deal with Rolls-Royce to maintain its own A380 engines

Emirates agrees deal with Rolls-Royce to maintain its own A380 engines

Dubai Investments reinforces regional glass industry leadership through Emirates Float Glass expansion

Dubai Investments reinforces regional glass industry leadership through Emirates Float Glass expansion

Dubai: AR Rahman, Arno Krimmer announce film on Rumi

Dubai: AR Rahman, Arno Krimmer announce film on Rumi

 

In Dubai, temperatures will range between 20ºC and 30ºC, while Abu Dhabi will see lows of 22ºC and highs of 30ºC.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on Whatsapp Channels

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation.

Winds will be light to moderate northwesterly, shifting to southeasterly, and fresh westerly at times, blowing at 15–25 kmph and reaching up to 40 kmph.

The sea will be slight to moderate, and rough at times westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.