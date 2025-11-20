  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Nov 20, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 29, 1447 | Fajr 05:18 | DXB weather-sun.svg29.2°C

UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to drop slightly; fog expected

On Thursday, November 20, a chilly 7.8°C was recorded in the UAE, marking the lowest temperature of the winter season so far

Published: Thu 20 Nov 2025, 6:17 PM

Updated: Thu 20 Nov 2025, 6:21 PM

Top Stories

UAE: Two young boys drown at Ras Al Khaimah's Old Corniche

UAE: Two young boys drown at Ras Al Khaimah's Old Corniche

UAE: Driving with hazard lights on during fog? You could get fined; here's why

UAE: Driving with hazard lights on during fog? You could get fined; here's why

Dubai: New solid-line road markings surprise daily commuters, lead to fines

Dubai: New solid-line road markings surprise daily commuters, lead to fines

The weather on Friday, November 21, is expected to be partly cloudy and dusty at times, with low clouds set to appear westward over the sea and islands, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to drop slightly, especially over coastal areas.

Recommended For You

Dubai: Flydubai to resume operating from Al Maktoum airport in two years

Dubai: Flydubai to resume operating from Al Maktoum airport in two years

Sheikh Mohammed announces programme to attract 1,000 international companies

Sheikh Mohammed announces programme to attract 1,000 international companies

Arsenal and Sobha Realty mark two years of partnership

Arsenal and Sobha Realty mark two years of partnership

Flights cancelled, delayed at Sharjah due to foggy weather; airport issues advisory

Flights cancelled, delayed at Sharjah due to foggy weather; airport issues advisory

US Fed rate cut to help boost UAE’s real estate market

US Fed rate cut to help boost UAE’s real estate market

 

On Thursday, November 20, a chilly 7.8°C was recorded in the UAE, marking the lowest temperature of the winter season so far.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Weather conditions are likely to get humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal and internal areas on Friday, with a probability of fog or mist formation.

Light to moderate northeasterly to northwesterly winds are set to blow, freshning westward, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 40 km/h.

The sea will be moderate to rough, especially westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 17ºC in Sharjah and 20ºC in Dubai. Meanwhile in Abu Dhabi, the mercury will dip to 21ºC.