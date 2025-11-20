UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to drop slightly; fog expected

The weather on Friday, November 21, is expected to be partly cloudy and dusty at times, with low clouds set to appear westward over the sea and islands, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to drop slightly, especially over coastal areas.

On Thursday, November 20, a chilly 7.8°C was recorded in the UAE, marking the lowest temperature of the winter season so far.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Weather conditions are likely to get humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal and internal areas on Friday, with a probability of fog or mist formation.

Light to moderate northeasterly to northwesterly winds are set to blow, freshning westward, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 40 km/h.

The sea will be moderate to rough, especially westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 17ºC in Sharjah and 20ºC in Dubai. Meanwhile in Abu Dhabi, the mercury will dip to 21ºC.