November weather in UAE: Lower temperatures to drop by up to 6ºC; more foggy mornings

Cloudy skies, stunning ombre sunsets and pleasant mornings — November in the UAE has always been a peek into the cooler months and the beginning of more outdoor activities for residents.

This year, despite the El Nino wave, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has predicted mild daytime temperatures and a decrease during night, with the maximum and minimum temperatures being 4-6 degrees lower compared to October

The second transitional period from summer to winter falls during the period when the Sun moves towards the south, away from the region.

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The UAE will gradually be affected during this month by the extension of the Siberian high pressure system towards the region, especially during the second half of the month. This will result in a continued drop in temperatures, and a chillier mercury, especially at night in mountainous areas and some interior regions.

Prevailing winds during this month are southeasterly during mornings becoming westerly to northwesterly during daytime. Wind speed may freshen at times, especially during storms

Relative humidity is likely to increase, especially during early morning due to the passage of moderate air masses over the Arabian Gulf towards the country, which enhance chances of fog or mist, especially over coastal areas.

In the 2024, June showed the highest frequency of fog with 21 occasions of fog and five misty days during November.

Some air pressure systems associated with cold air masses in upper layers of the atmosphere will also cross the region, which may lead to cloud formation and rain. The intensity of rain will increase with development of cumulus clouds causing fresh to strong winds and dusty conditions.

The highest amount of rain recorded during this month was 211.4 mm in Dalma in 2013.

Temperatures, winds speeds, humidity

The NCM has revealed figures expected during the month, which can vary depending on conditions at the time.

The mean air temperature is expected to range between 24ºC and 26ºC. The mean maximum air temperature is set to range between 29ºC and 32ºC, while the mean minimum air temperature will be between 19ºC and 21ºC.

UAE records during the month of November show a highest temperature of 40.1°C at Sweihan in 2024 and the lowest temperature of to 4.1ºC at Jabal Jais in 2009.

The mean wind speed this year is expected to be 10.6 km/hr. A record high for winds was recorded at Al Ruwais in 2013, at a speed of 97km/hr.

Meanwhile, mean relative humidity is expected to hover at 57 per cent, with the mean maximum relative humidity ranging between 76 per cent and 85 per cent. Mean minimum relative humidity on the other hand will range between 29 per cent to 39 per cent.

Warmer, wetter winter in UAE

In an earlier interview with Khaleej Times, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society, revealed that UAE residents could experience a warmer, wetter winter this year, with temperatures, humidity and rainfall expected to be above their usual levels as El Niño influences weather across the region.

Al Jarwan said the broad outlook pointed to warm and humid conditions through the cooler months, while stressing that the forecast should not be interpreted as a warning of inevitable floods.

“Winter is expected to be warm and humid, with rainfall generally above normal levels,” he said.

Al Jarwan expects El Niño to reach its peak in November and December, with its effects continuing into February or March. However, he emphasised that seasonal outlooks describe broad trends, rather than the precise weather that individual places will experience.

The latest climate outlook indicates a 96 per cent probability of El Niño conditions continuing through March 2027, with temperatures and rainfall potentially exceeding UAE averages.