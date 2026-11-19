As UAE residents get closer to the weekend, they can expect cooler weather with rains expected across some areas of the country on Friday, November 20, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a probability of rainfall over some northern and coastal areas.

Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of mist formation.

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Light to moderate northwesterly to southwesterly winds are set to blow, freshening at times over the sea, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.

The sea will be slight to moderate becoming rough at times northward in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to slight in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures across the major cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are expected to rise to highs of 32ºC, 30ºC and 31ºC, and dip to lows of 25ºC, 22ºC and 21ºC respectively.