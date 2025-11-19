  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE weather tomorrow: Sharjah temperatures to dip to 18ºC; fair to partly cloudy day



Published: Wed 19 Nov 2025, 6:09 PM

The weather on Thursday, November 20, is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds set to appear westward over the sea and islands, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist formation.

Light to moderate northeasterly to northwesterly winds are set to blow, fresh westward causing blowing dust at times, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr reaching 40 km/hr.

The sea will be slight to moderate, and rough westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Temperatures are set to dip to a low of 23ºC in Dubai and 18ºC in Sharjah. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi will see a dip to 21ºC.