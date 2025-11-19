UAE weather tomorrow: Sharjah temperatures to dip to 18ºC; fair to partly cloudy day

The weather on Thursday, November 20, is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds set to appear westward over the sea and islands, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist formation.

Light to moderate northeasterly to northwesterly winds are set to blow, fresh westward causing blowing dust at times, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr reaching 40 km/hr.

The sea will be slight to moderate, and rough westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Temperatures are set to dip to a low of 23ºC in Dubai and 18ºC in Sharjah. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi will see a dip to 21ºC.