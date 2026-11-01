UAE weather tomorrow: Chance of rains; low of 23ºC in Dubai

The weather on Monday, November 2, is expected to be fair to partly cloudy along with chances of rain, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The showers are expected due to the probability of some convective cloud formation towards eastward and northward regions of the Emirates.

Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation.

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Light to moderate southeasterly becoming northwesterly winds are set to blow, freshening at times with clouds causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are expected to rise to highs of 36ºC, 37ºC and 37ºC, while dipping to lows of 23ºC, 24ºC and 24ºC respectively.