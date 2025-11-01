UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to dip; fair to partly cloudy conditions

UAE residents can expect fair to partly cloudy weather on November 2, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Clouds will appear towards the west, particularly over the coast and islands. As the country transitions into winter, residents can also expect a slight and gradual drop in temperatures.

It will be humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Temperatures are expected to reach 33ºC in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, while it can drop to as low as 25ºC and 27ºC in both emirates, respectively.

Light to moderate winds are expected to blow in a northwesterly direction, with a speed of 10kmph to 20kmph, reaching 35kmph. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.