Skies over the UAE will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, according to the weather forecast for Wednesday, November 19.

The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said cloudy skies will be accompanied by some convective cloud with a chance of rainfall over some northern, eastern and coastal areas.

As cooler conditions continue to persist across the UAE, Abu Dhabi is expected to see a low of 22°C, while the lowest temperature in Dubai will be 23°C. Ras Al Khaimah and Al Ruwais could see temperatures dip to 19°C.

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Expect light to moderate northwesterly winds, shifting to southeasterly and freshening at times, with speeds of 10–25km/hr, reaching up to 40km/hr.

Sea conditions will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.