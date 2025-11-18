  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Nov 18, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 27, 1447 | Fajr 05:17 | DXB clear.png28.1°C

UAE weather tomorrow: Chance of fog; lowest temperature to be 23°C in Dubai

The lowest temperature recorded over the country was 10.7°C in Raknah (Al Ain) at 6:15am on Tuesday

Published: Tue 18 Nov 2025, 7:55 PM

Top Stories

UAE transfers National Day holiday to give residents a 4-day break for Eid Al Etihad

UAE transfers National Day holiday to give residents a 4-day break for Eid Al Etihad

Dubai Airshow 2025: Emirates to hire more staff as it expands fleet

Dubai Airshow 2025: Emirates to hire more staff as it expands fleet

Sole Indian survivor lost parents in Saudi bus crash: How did he escape oil-tanker collision?

Sole Indian survivor lost parents in Saudi bus crash: How did he escape oil-tanker collision?

UAE skies on Wednesday, November 19, is expected to be fair to partly cloudy. The weather conditions will be dusty at times, especially westward, the National Centre of Meteorology said in their latest bulletin.

The climate in the country will be humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation.

Recommended For You

UAE expat among 45 Indians killed in Saudi bus crash, brother confirms

UAE expat among 45 Indians killed in Saudi bus crash, brother confirms

More jobs in UAE: Emirates plans to continue hiring as it adds more aircraft

More jobs in UAE: Emirates plans to continue hiring as it adds more aircraft

SelfDrive Mobility launches the region’s first conversational AI car rental reservation system

SelfDrive Mobility launches the region’s first conversational AI car rental reservation system

R&B Fashion wins 'Most Admired Value Retailer' at SRF RetailMe Awards 2025

R&B Fashion wins 'Most Admired Value Retailer' at SRF RetailMe Awards 2025

Priority US visa appointments announced for Fifa World Cup ticket holders

Priority US visa appointments announced for Fifa World Cup ticket holders

 

Light to moderate northwesterly winds, and fresh westward, with a speed of 10-25 kmph reaching 40 kmph, is expected to blow. The sea will be slight to moderate, and rough westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

On Wednesday, Dubai temperatures will range between 23°C and 31°C, while that of Abu Dhabi will be between 22°C and 30°C. Sharjah will see a low of 18°C and a high of 30°C.

The highest temperature recorded over the country today was 34.7°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 2:15pm, while the lowest was 10.7°C in Raknah (Al Ain) at 6:15am.