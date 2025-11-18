UAE weather tomorrow: Chance of fog; lowest temperature to be 23°C in Dubai

UAE skies on Wednesday, November 19, is expected to be fair to partly cloudy. The weather conditions will be dusty at times, especially westward, the National Centre of Meteorology said in their latest bulletin.

The climate in the country will be humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation.

Light to moderate northwesterly winds, and fresh westward, with a speed of 10-25 kmph reaching 40 kmph, is expected to blow. The sea will be slight to moderate, and rough westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

On Wednesday, Dubai temperatures will range between 23°C and 31°C, while that of Abu Dhabi will be between 22°C and 30°C. Sharjah will see a low of 18°C and a high of 30°C.

The highest temperature recorded over the country today was 34.7°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 2:15pm, while the lowest was 10.7°C in Raknah (Al Ain) at 6:15am.