UAE's weather on Wednesday, November 18, is expected to be partly cloudys to cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

Residents can expect some rainfall over some northern, eastern and coastal areas. As for temperatures, Dubai and Abu Dhabi will see a high of 31°C and 30°C, respectively. In Al Ain, a high of 32°C. is expected. The mercury across the country will range between 20°C and 32°C.

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Winds will be light to moderate northwesterly, shifting to southeasterly and freshening at times, at speeds of 10 to 25km/hr, reaching up to 40km/hr.

The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.