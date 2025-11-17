  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE weather tomorrow: Dubai temperatures to drop to 20ºC; fog likely

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a chance of mist formation

Published: Mon 17 Nov 2025, 6:28 PM

UAE residents on Tuesday (November 18) can expect fair to partly cloudy conditions, with increase cloud cover over some western areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation.

Conditions will be generally comfortable, with temperatures not exceeding 33ºC across the country. Dubai will see a low of 20ºC, while Abu Dhabi will see temperatures to drop to 21ºC.

Light to moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times especially over the sea, are expected to sweep across the country. Gusts will be gentle with a speed of 10-25kmph, but may pick up and reach up to 40kmph.

The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough westward by evening in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.