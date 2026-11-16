UAE weather tomorrow: Rains expected in some areas; high of 31ºC in Dubai

The weather on Tuesday, November 17, is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Residents can expect some rains with the probability of light showers over the islands and some coastal and northern areas.

Light to moderate northwesterly, becoming southeasterly winds are set to blow, freshening at times, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.

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The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures across the major cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are expected to rise to highs of 31ºC, 32ºC, and 31ºC, and dip to lows of 24ºC, 21ºC and 23ºC respectively.