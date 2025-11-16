UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to drop; cloudy day expected

The weather on Monday, November 17, is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds set to appear over the sea and islands, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Temperatures will slightly decrease, especially over the coastal areas, as the country experiences a seasonal shift from autumn to winter.

Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Light to moderate northeasterly to northwesterly winds are set to blow, with a speed of 10-20 km/hr, reaching 30 km/h.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Temperatures in Dubai will drop to a low of 23ºC and 17ºC in Sharjah. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi will see a dip in its mercury to 20ºC.