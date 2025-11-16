  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to drop; cloudy day expected

Temperatures in Dubai will drop to a low of 23ºC and 17ºC in Sharjah

Published: Sun 16 Nov 2025, 5:15 PM

Flexible work, marriage leave: UAE rolls out benefits for parents ahead of 'Year of Family'

Dubai Police expand noise radars; drivers face up to Dh10,000 fine, 12 black points

Sonder exits Dubai? Rental company files for bankruptcy, closes global operations

The weather on Monday, November 17, is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds set to appear over the sea and islands, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Temperatures will slightly decrease, especially over the coastal areas, as the country experiences a seasonal shift from autumn to winter.

Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation.

Light to moderate northeasterly to northwesterly winds are set to blow, with a speed of 10-20 km/hr, reaching 30 km/h.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Temperatures in Dubai will drop to a low of 23ºC and 17ºC in Sharjah. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi will see a dip in its mercury to 20ºC.