UAE weather tomorrow: Lowest temperature 19°C in Dubai; fog expected in some parts

As winter approaches, temperatures in the country are expected to dip further. The lowest temperature recorded over the country this morning was 11.7°C in Mezaira (Al Dhafra Region) at 6:15am, according to UAE's National Centre of Meteorology.

The met department has predicted that the lowest temperature in Dubai on Sunday will be 19°C, while that in Abu Dhabi will be 20°C. Sharjah will see a further low of 18°C.

The highest temperature recorded over the country today was 35°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 2pm. On Sunday, highest temperature in Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi will be 31°C.

The UAE skies will be fair to partly cloudy on Sunday, with low clouds appearing over the sea and islands. The weather will be humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation.

Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds, with a speed of 10-20kmph will blow, reaching 30kmph at times. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.