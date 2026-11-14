UAE weather tomorrow: Low clouds to appear in some areas; high of 30°C in Dubai

Sea conditions will be moderate and rough westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 14 Nov 2026, 4:49 PM
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UAE residents can expect partly cloudy skies on Sunday, November 15, while low clouds will apear in some coastal regions and islands, according to the weather forecast shared by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Pleasant weather conditions will also be reflected in temperatures nationwide, which will range between 19°C and 32°C. Expect a high of 30°C in Dubai and Al Ain and 31°C in Abu Dhabi.

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Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society, has predicted overnight temperatures in UAE’s coastal cities to fall to 20°C or 21°C by this weekend. Temperatures, he said, could drop more noticeably after last week's rainy spell, bringing cooler conditions.

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On Sunday, there will be light to moderate northwesterly to southwesterly winds, which may become fresh at times over the sea. Wind speed will be between 10 and 25 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.

Sea conditions will be moderate and rough westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

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