UAE weather tomorrow: Abu Dhabi temperature to dip to 20ºC; humid conditions likely

UAE residents can expect a fair to partly cloudy conditions on Saturday (November 15), according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a probability of mist formation.

Abu Dhabi will enjoy comfortable temperatures, ranging from a low of 20ºC to a high of 31ºC, while Dubai will see slightly warmer conditions, with a minimum of 23ºC and a maximum of 32ºC.

Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, with a speed of 10 – 20, reaching 30 Km/h. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

The seas are expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea, making for pleasant conditions along the coasts.