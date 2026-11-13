UAE weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy conditions; wind to reach up to 45kmph

The weather in UAE on Saturday, November 14, is expected to be partly cloudy in general, with low clouds appearing over some areas, according to a forecast by UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Light to moderate winds are expected to blow in a northwesterly to southwesterly direction. These may become fresh to strong at times over the sea, with a speed of 10kmph to 25kmph, reaching 45 kmph.

Temperatures are expected to range from 25ºC to 29ºC in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, while it will range between 25ºC and 30ºC in Dubai. The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough to moderate in Oman Sea.

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As the country ushers in cooler conditions, Sharjah authorities stepped up preparations for rain; crews in the emirate worked to clean 40,000 drainage openings and prepared 70 basins to collect rainwater.

Several roads in Sharjah were included in the proactive plan to prepare for rain. Nine new pumping stations were installed in five major roads, each capable of draining up to 1,200 cubic metres per hour.