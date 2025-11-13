  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE weather tomorrow: Dubai temperatures to dip to 20ºC; humidity at night

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea

Published: Thu 13 Nov 2025, 6:43 PM

The weather on Friday, November 14, is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, especially westward, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds are set to blow, with a speed of 10-20 km/hr, reaching 30 km/hr.

Temperatures are likely to dip to a low of 20ºC in Dubai and 19ºC in Sharjah. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi will witness a low of 21ºC.