UAE weather tomorrow: Cloudy conditions, dusty winds expected

The weather on Friday, November 13 is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times especially over the coasts, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Light to moderate northwesterly winds are set to blow, fresh to strong at times over the sea, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 15-30 km/hr, reaching 45 km/hr.

The sea will be very rough to rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Oman Sea.

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Overall temperatures in the major cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are expected to rise to highs of 30ºC, 29ºC and 30ºC, and dip to lows of 27ºC, 26ºC and 26ºC respectively.