UAE weather tomorrow: Fair to partly cloudy skies; lowest temperature 23°C in Dubai

UAE residents can expect fair to partly cloudy skies, especially westward, on Thursday, November 13. The weather will be humid by Thursday night and Friday morning over some western areas, with a probability of mist formation, the National Centre of Meteorology said in their latest bulletin.

Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, with a speed of 10-20kmph, reaching 30kmph, will blow. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Lowest temperatures on Thursday will be 23°C in Dubai, 22°C in Abu Dhabi and 18°C in Sharjah.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The highest temperature recorded in the country today was 35°C in Saih Al Salam (Dubai) at 3pm UAE local time.