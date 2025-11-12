  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Nov 12, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 21, 1447 | Fajr 05:14 | DXB clear.png29.2°C

UAE weather tomorrow: Fair to partly cloudy skies; lowest temperature 23°C in Dubai

The weather will be humid by Thursday night and Friday morning over some western areas

Published: Wed 12 Nov 2025, 7:14 PM

Top Stories

Dubai cuts business bank account opening time to just 5 days

Dubai cuts business bank account opening time to just 5 days

How Dubai's Future Loop project will connect iconic landmarks, ease traffic

How Dubai's Future Loop project will connect iconic landmarks, ease traffic

Liwa festival returns to UAE's tallest dune: Free entry, fireworks, camping and more

Liwa festival returns to UAE's tallest dune: Free entry, fireworks, camping and more

UAE residents can expect fair to partly cloudy skies, especially westward, on Thursday, November 13. The weather will be humid by Thursday night and Friday morning over some western areas, with a probability of mist formation, the National Centre of Meteorology said in their latest bulletin.

Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, with a speed of 10-20kmph, reaching 30kmph, will blow. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Recommended For You

Dubai cuts business bank account opening time to just 5 days

Dubai cuts business bank account opening time to just 5 days

Watch: This drone will deliver your Talabat food orders soon in UAE

Watch: This drone will deliver your Talabat food orders soon in UAE

Karan Johar over the moon as Martin Scorsese hosts Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound'

Karan Johar over the moon as Martin Scorsese hosts Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound'

Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club hosts high-stakes inaugural Golf Society League

Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club hosts high-stakes inaugural Golf Society League

Call for entries issued for the 2026 Middle East & North Africa Stevie® Awards

Call for entries issued for the 2026 Middle East & North Africa Stevie® Awards

 

Lowest temperatures on Thursday will be 23°C in Dubai, 22°C in Abu Dhabi and 18°C in Sharjah.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The highest temperature recorded in the country today was 35°C in Saih Al Salam (Dubai) at 3pm UAE local time.