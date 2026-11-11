UAE weather tomorrow: Heavy rains in some areas; temperatures to drop slightly

The weather on Thursday, November 12, is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times along with heavy rains in some areas, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The showers are expected ahead of some convective clouds with rainfall over scattered areas at intervals, which may become heavy at times over some areas.

Temperatures are also expected to slightly decrease, the NCM stated.

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Light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds are expected to blow, fresh to strong at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 15-30 km/hr, reaching 55 km/hr.

The sea will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Oman Sea.

Overall temperatures across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are expected to rise to highs of 31ºC, 30ºC and 32ºC, and dip to lows of 26ºC, 25ºC and 25ºC respectively.