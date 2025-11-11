  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to rise slightly, humid conditions by night

Published: Tue 11 Nov 2025, 6:27 PM

The weather on Wednesday, November 12, is expected to be fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times over the sea and islands, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Temperatures will see a slight increase, the Met revealed.

Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate southeasterly to southeasterly winds are set to blow, with a speed of 10-20 km/hr, reaching 30 km/hr.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Temperatures in Sharjah will dip to a low of 19ºC and Dubai will see a low of 23ºC. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi will see a low of 23ºC.