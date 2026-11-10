UAE weather tomorrow: Heavy rains expected in some areas; dusty conditions

Some areas in the UAE will are expected to see heavy rains on Wednesday, November 11, according to the weather forecast shared by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Generally, skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with convective cloud formation bringing intermittent rainfall to scattered areas. Despite the rains and the cloudy skies, temperatures in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are expected to reach a high of 31°C.

Light to moderate southeasterly winds are expected to shift northwesterly, becoming fresh to strong at times and causing blowing dust. Wind speeds will range from 15 to 30km/hr to 60km/hr.

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Sea conditions will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate, becoming rough at times by Thursday early morning in the Oman Sea.

The NCM earlier expected that moisture-laden winds from the Arabian Sea, coupled with an approaching low-pressure system will trigger thunderstorms and heavy rain across parts of the UAE from Wednesday, with Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the northern emirates among the areas likely to be affected. It said unsettled conditions would persist from Monday through Thursday, accompanied by a gradual drop in temperatures as cloud cover increases and rainfall becomes more widespread.