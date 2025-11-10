UAE weather tomorrow: Rains expected; low of 23ºC in Dubai

Residents in some parts of the UAE can expect light rains on Tuesday, November 11, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Conditions are likely to get dusty at times over some northern and eastern areas, and partly cloudy to cloudy at times over western islands.

The situation is likely to get humid by night and Wednesday morning over some internal areas.

Light to moderate northwesterly becoming southeasterly winds are set to blow, freshening at times, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Temperatures are expected to dip to a low of 19ºC in Sharjah and 23ºC in Dubai. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi will see a low of 21ºC.