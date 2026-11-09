UAE weather tomorrow: Rains expected in some areas; temperatures to dip

The weather on Tuesday, November 10, is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of rains, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The rains are expected over the islands and some coastal, northern and western areas, with an expected decrease in temperatures.

Light to moderate northwesterly winds are set to blow, fresh at times, with a speed of 10-20 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.

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The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Overall temperatures across the major cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are expected to rise to highs of 33ºC, 33ºC and 32ºC, while dipping to lows of 25ºC, 24ºC and 21ºC respectively.