UAE weather tomorrow: Rains expected in some areas; temperatures to dip

The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 9 Nov 2026, 5:32 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

The weather on Tuesday, November 10, is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of rains, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The rains are expected over the islands and some coastal, northern and western areas, with an expected decrease in temperatures.

Recommended For You

US to set up task force to restrict Iran commerce across land borders, Caspian Sea

US to set up task force to restrict Iran commerce across land borders, Caspian Sea

Trump says Middle East would not exist if he didn't stop Iran from having nuclear weapon

Trump says Middle East would not exist if he didn't stop Iran from having nuclear weapon

Saudi authorities issue brief warning for 'hostile aerial threat' in Riyadh

Saudi authorities issue brief warning for 'hostile aerial threat' in Riyadh

Israeli president picks Gadi Eisenkot, Netanyahu's rival, to form government

Israeli president picks Gadi Eisenkot, Netanyahu's rival, to form government

UAE arrests 20 international drug network members, foils attempt to smuggle 30kg drugs

UAE arrests 20 international drug network members, foils attempt to smuggle 30kg drugs

 

Light to moderate northwesterly winds are set to blow, fresh at times, with a speed of 10-20 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Overall temperatures across the major cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are expected to rise to highs of 33ºC, 33ºC and 32ºC, while dipping to lows of 25ºC, 24ºC and 21ºC respectively.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Saudi-led coalition targets Houthi missile launchers used in attempted Riyadh attack

2

Saudi authorities issue brief warning for 'hostile aerial threat' in Riyadh

3

Abu Dhabi court rules BR Shetty, ex-CEO liable in $5.4 billion NMC Health case

4

Israeli president picks Gadi Eisenkot, Netanyahu's rival, to form government

5

12,000 vehicles an hour: Dubai opens 1.65km tunnel linking Infinity Bridge to Deira