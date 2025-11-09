  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Nov 09, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 18, 1447 | Fajr 05:12 | DXB weather-sun.svg31.2°C

UAE weather tomorrow: Dusty conditions; temperatures to drop to 19ºC in Sharjah

Light to moderate southeasterly winds are set to blow, becoming northwesterly

Published: Sun 9 Nov 2025, 5:01 PM

Top Stories

New rules for electronic devices by airlines: What UAE travellers should know

New rules for electronic devices by airlines: What UAE travellers should know

UAE tightens freelance visa review process, official tells Emarat Al Youm

UAE tightens freelance visa review process, official tells Emarat Al Youm

'Islam is very misunderstood': Emirati educator makes viral videos simplifying religion

'Islam is very misunderstood': Emirati educator makes viral videos simplifying religion

Residents across the UAE can expected dusty conditions on Monday, November 10, as rains are likely to happen in parts of the country according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The blowing dust will be persistent towards northward and eastward regions, with partly cloudy to cloudy at times conditions over western coasts and island areas.

Recommended For You

Philippines warns of deadly storm surges as Fung-wong nears super typhoon strength

Philippines warns of deadly storm surges as Fung-wong nears super typhoon strength

Park Properties hosts exclusive real estate evening showcasing Ajman Creek Towers

Park Properties hosts exclusive real estate evening showcasing Ajman Creek Towers

Eid Al Etihad: Dubai's Salik to give recharge cards to winners of weekly contest

Eid Al Etihad: Dubai's Salik to give recharge cards to winners of weekly contest

Post-pandemic travel: Why ultra-wealthy tourists are paying for 'art holidays'

Post-pandemic travel: Why ultra-wealthy tourists are paying for 'art holidays'

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal welcome birth of baby boy

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal welcome birth of baby boy

 

Resident can look forward to starting the week on a cooler note, with temperatures likely to dip.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Light to moderate southeasterly winds are set to blow, becoming northwesterly, with a speed of 10-20 km/hr, reaching 30 km/hr.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Temperatures will reach a low of 23ºC in Dubai and 19ºC in Sharjah. Meanwhile Abu Dhabi will see a dip of 22ºC.