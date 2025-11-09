UAE weather tomorrow: Dusty conditions; temperatures to drop to 19ºC in Sharjah

Residents across the UAE can expected dusty conditions on Monday, November 10, as rains are likely to happen in parts of the country according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The blowing dust will be persistent towards northward and eastward regions, with partly cloudy to cloudy at times conditions over western coasts and island areas.

Resident can look forward to starting the week on a cooler note, with temperatures likely to dip.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Light to moderate southeasterly winds are set to blow, becoming northwesterly, with a speed of 10-20 km/hr, reaching 30 km/hr.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Temperatures will reach a low of 23ºC in Dubai and 19ºC in Sharjah. Meanwhile Abu Dhabi will see a dip of 22ºC.