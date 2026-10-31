UAE weather tomorrow: Chance of rain in some areas; Dubai temperatures to hit 36ºC

Residents in the UAE can expect rains on Sunday, November 1, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather department noted that conditions on Sunday will be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of some convective cloud formation eastward and northward, associated with rainfall.

It will be humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation. It will be warm across the country, with temperatures reaching up to 38ºC in some areas. Abu Dhabi and Dubai will see highs of up to 36ºC.

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Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds will blow across the country.

Gusts will be fresh at times, with clouds causing blowing dust. Winds will be gentle with a speed of 10-25 kmph but may pick up and reach up to 55 kmph.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea