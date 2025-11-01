UAE weather: Fair skies ahead; Abu Dhabi, Dubai temperatures to hit 35ºC

UAE residents on Saturday (November 1) can expect fair to partly cloudy weather conditions, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

The weather department noted that temperatures across the country will be comfortable, with mercury dropping to as low as 19ºC in some areas in Abu Dhabi.

While temperatures in Dubai and Abu Dhabi will see a high of 33ºC, it will drop to 27ºC and 25ºC, respectively.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Meanwhile, in some parts of Abu Dhabi like Mezaira, temperatures are expected to dip to as low as 19ºC. In the mountains, mercury can even drop to 17ºC.

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate winds, which will get freshening at times, will blow across the country.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.