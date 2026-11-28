Residents in the UAE can expect some rains on Sunday, November 29, according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Weather conditions on Sunday will be fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times, with a chance of rainfall over the islands and some eastern, northern, and western areas.

Despite the chance of showers, temperatures will remain relatively warm, reaching a high of 31°C in some parts of the country. The mercury could fall to 18°C in Al Ruwais, bringing cooler conditions to some areas.

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In Abu Dhabi, temperatures are expected to range between 21°C and 29°C, while Dubai will see lows of 22°C and highs of 31°C.

It will be humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a probability of mist formation.

Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast to northeast at speeds of 10 to 25kmph, and may strengthen at times to reach 35kmph.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.