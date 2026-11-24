Residents in the UAE can expect light rainfall on Wednesday, November 25, according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather on Tuesday is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, which will get cloudy at times with a probability of light rainfall over the islands and some coastal and western areas.

Despite the possibility of rain, temperatures will remain warm across the country. Abu Dhabi will see highs of 31°C, while Dubai is expected to reach 30°C. Temperatures could, however, drop to as low as 22°C in Abu Dhabi and 23°C in Dubai. Ras Al Khaimah will see comfortable weather, with temperatures dipping to as low as 18ºC.

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It will be humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation.

Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast to northwest at 10-20 kmph, occasionally freshening to reach speeds of up to 35kmph.

The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.