Residents in the UAE can expect rainfall in some areas on Tuesday, November 24, according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather on Tuesday is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds potentially forming over eastern areas by the afternoon, bringing a chance of rainfall.

Despite the possibility of rain, temperatures will remain warm across the country. Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah could see highs of 33°C, while Dubai is expected to reach 32°C. Temperatures could, however, drop to as low as 19°C in some areas, including Ras Al Khaimah.

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It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation

Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the northeast to southeast at speeds of 10-20kmph, reaching up to 35kmph at times.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea