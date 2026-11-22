Residents in the UAE can expect rainfall on Monday, November 23, according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Weather conditions will be fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times with a probability of rainfall over some eastern and northern areas, the met department noted.

It will be warm across the country, with temperatures in Dubai and Abu Dhabi reaching up to 33ºC. It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some western areas with a probability of fog or mist formation.

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While it will be humid and warm on Monday, Ras Al Khaimah will see highs of 32ºC and lows of 18ºC.

Winds will be light to moderate, with a speed of 10-20kmph, reaching up to 35kmph.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.