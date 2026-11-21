Residents in the UAE can expect fair to partly cloudy weather conditions on Sunday, November 22, according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The met department noted that it will be will cloudy at times over the islands and some coastal and eastern areas. It will be warm across the country, with mercury reaching up to 31ºC in some areas, including Dubai.

Residents in Dubai can expect highs of 31ºC and lows of 23ºC. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi can see highs of 30ºC and lows of 23ºC. In some parts of the country, temperatures can dip to as low as 18ºC.

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It will be humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation.

Winds will be late to moderate, which will get fresh at times. Gusts will be gentle with a speed of 10-25kmph, and will pick up and reach up to 35kmph.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.