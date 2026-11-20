Residents in the UAE can expect fair to partly cloudy weather on Saturday, November 21, according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather department noted that it will be cloudy at times especially in the northern areas.

Temperatures on Saturday will be warm with temperatures reaching up to 31ºC in some areas. In Abu Dhabi, temperatures will reach up to 30ºC but will dip to as low as 21ºC. Meanwhile, Dubai will see highs of up to 29ºC and lows of up to 22ºC.

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It will humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation.

Light to moderate Northwesterly to Southwesterly winds are expected, which will get freshening at times over the sea. Gusts will be gentle with a speed of 10-25kmph, but will pick up and reach up to 40 kmph.

The sea will be moderate to rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.