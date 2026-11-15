UAE weather tomorrow: Rains likely; temperatures to dip to 17ºC in some areas

Residents in the UAE on Monday, November 16, can expect rainfall in some areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather department noted conditions on Monday will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a probability of light rainfall over the islands and some coastal and northern areas.

Temperatures across the country will be comfortable, with mercury expected to dip as low as 17ºC in some areas. Temperatures in Dubai will drop to lows of 22ºC, while Abu Dhabi will see lows of 23ºC.

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Winds will be light to moderate, and will get freshening at times over the sea. Gusts will be gentle with a speed of 10-25kmph, but will pick up and reach up to 40kmph.

The sea will be moderate and rough westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.