New Year in UAE to kick off with rain? What the weather forecast says

For UAE residents, January 1 of every year not only brings the glad tidings of the New Year but also a pressing question — will it rain?

As the country transitioned into December this year, temperatures have been gradually seeing a dip, with rainfall in some areas over the past month.

Up until now, the country has recorded the lowest temperature of 4.3°C in Ras Al Khaimah's Jebel Jais.

Last week, the NCM issued an 'unstable weather' alert from Monday, December 23, until Thursday, December 26, warning residents of expected extension of a surface low-pressure system from the Southeast.

Dr Ahmed Habib, a climate expert, spoke to Khaleej Times earlier this month and said: “Starting from December 16, the region will experience north-westerly winds accompanied by cooler air masses, leading to a gradual temperature decrease. Temperatures across the UAE are expected to drop by 5-7°C, beginning in the western areas and gradually extending to the rest of the country."

“Gradually, the UAE will see the maximum temperature hovering around 25-26°C, and the minimum temperature will be as low as 12°C."

Rain on New Year's Eve?

So, will the rain dampen everyone's New Year Eve plans?

As per the National Centre of Meteorology, Tuesday, December 31, will be a fair to partly cloudy day in general. Weather conditions are likely to get humid by night and Wednesday morning with fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow, with the sea expected to be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman sea. There is no forecast of rainfall on the day.

Rain on New Year day?

Residents can expect a whiff of cold air and a chance of rainfall on Wednesday, January 1, 2025. On the first day of the New Year, the Met has released a forecast predicting the probability of light rainfall with a gradual decrease in temperatures.

The weather is expected to be fair to partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over some northern and coastal areas. Light to moderate winds are expected to blow, gradually freshening, especially over the sea.

The sea will slight to moderate, becoming gradually rough by noon in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.