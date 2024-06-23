Nearly 50ºC in UAE: Hailstorm, heavy rains hit some parts of the country

Volunteers also provided information on the various health benefits of blood donation
As summer begins in the UAE, and scorching temperatures are recorded in the country, much-needed rainfall is here to bring some relief amid the heat.
The UAE weather continues to surprise residents, with hail pelting heavily in June, even as the highest temperature this summer was recorded at 49.9°C on June 21, in Mezaira, Al Dhafra region.
Heavy rains lashed Khatm Al Shiklah in Al Ain, accompanied by hail, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
Watch below a video shared by UAE's weather-related social media account storm_ae, where a resident can be seen joyfully catching hails:
Moderate to heavy rain is seen over new Khor Fakkan road, which is en route to Al Dhaid. Light to moderate rain can also be observed in Maleha, Sharjah, according to posts on X.
This is not the first occurrence this summer, as the road to Hatta was pelted by heavy thunderstorms and hail in the early days of June.
The extension of Indian monsoons will impact UAE for most of this month, a climate expert told Khaleej Times earlier. Clouds could develop intermittently over certain areas in the country, he explained.
Earlier, NCM had issued a yellow warning for rain today, June 23. The weather department also cautioned against dust and sand brought about by winds that are expected to blow in the country until 8pm today.
The weather is expected to be humid by night and Monday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal areas, according to the NCM forecast.
