UAE weather: NCM debunks viral videos of floods, heavy rain linked to El Nino

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has dismissed viral social media videos warning of severe floods and unusual rainfall in the UAE linked to the El Niño phenomenon, calling for the public to rely only on official sources.

In a statement, the NCM said recent circulations on social media platforms contained misleading claims about the climate pattern's impact on the country. The authority urged citizens and residents to verify information before sharing it.

El Niño is a natural climate phenomenon whose direct impact is concentrated in the Pacific Ocean, while its effect on the UAE remains indirect. Globally, some regions experience drought while others see above-average rainfall.

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The UAE is among the regions expected to receive above-average rainfall levels.

The NCM noted that although this year's El Niño is "very strong," it is considered an indicator of beneficial rains, which may occasionally be accompanied by heavy rainfall when suitable weather conditions prevail over the country.

The authority reassured the public that weather conditions are stable and under close monitoring.

"The Center affirms that it tracks regional and global weather patterns around the clock," the statement said. "Any significant weather event will be announced in advance through its official channels, with the necessary reports and warnings issued well ahead of time."

The NCM urged the public and media outlets to verify information accurately, refrain from circulating rumors, and rely exclusively on official sources.