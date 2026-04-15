Why UAE is experiencing a winter-like chill in mid-April

Residents across the UAE have been stepping out to breezy mornings and unusually mild afternoons last few weeks, a welcome break from the expected April heat in previous years.

For many, the cooler air has felt more like winter lingering than spring transitioning into summer. The shift has been noticeable — from dust-laden winds sweeping through internal areas to cloud cover rolling in from multiple directions.

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According to meteorologists, the current conditions are part of a broader atmospheric pattern rather than an anomaly. Changing wind systems, interacting air masses and cloud formations are all playing a role in shaping this mid-April weather.

And while temperatures may soon climb again, the coming days will continue to bring a mix of cloud, wind and occasional light rain across different parts of the country.

Cloud movement and winds

Explaining the changing skies, Dr Ahmed Habib, meteorologist at the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), said cloud patterns have been shifting in recent days.

He noted that “cloud movement has primarily been from the east, linked to an upper-level low-pressure system affecting the region,” adding that “additional cloud cover is also approaching from the west.” However, he clarified these are “mostly medium- and high-level clouds, making significant development unlikely.”

This means that while skies may appear overcast at times, widespread rainfall is not expected. Instead, residents may experience brief showers in certain areas. Habib explained that “cloud cover may increase and bring light rainfall, particularly over western parts of the UAE and inland areas,” but stressed that it will be “intermittent rather than continuous,” with chances on Tuesday, Wednesday and again on Friday.

Why it feels cooler despite ‘normal’ April temperatures

Alongside the clouds, winds are playing a major role in the cooler feel. The country is currently under the influence of northwesterly winds that can intensify through the week.

As the veteran meteorologist pointed out, these winds “may be fresh to strong at times, raising dust and reducing visibility in internal areas,” while also making sea conditions “rough, becoming very rough at times, especially midweek.” Conditions are expected to ease by Saturday.

He also emphasised that temperatures are set to decrease slightly on Wednesday due to the northwesterly winds. “However, from Friday — and more noticeably into Saturday — temperatures will gradually rise again by around 2–3°C, reaching approximately 38°C in internal areas. Currently, temperatures range between 31–34°C inland and 28–31°C along coastal areas,” he added.

Habib also explained “seasonal conditions vary from year to year”.

Despite the chill in the air, temperatures remain within seasonal norms. Addressing why it feels cooler than usual, Habib underlined that “April in the UAE typically falls within a transitional spring period rather than peak heat,” adding that current readings are still normal.

The sensation of coolness, he said, comes from “a relatively cooler air mass moving from the north” interacting with “a warmer, more humid air mass from the south and east.” When these collide, they create “unstable weather conditions,” resulting in the breezy, mild spell residents are now experiencing.