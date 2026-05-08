UAE weather tomorrow: Fair conditions; temperatures to drop

On May 9, UAE residents can expect fair weather, with dusty conditions at times, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Temperatures are expected to drop. Light to moderate northwesterly winds, will blow. The winds will be fresh at times, especially over the sea.

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Dust and sand will blow over land, especially westward, with a speed of 10kmph to 25kmph, reaching 40 kmph.

The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.