UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to decrease slightly over coastal areas

Light to moderate northwesterly winds will blow over the sea

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 7 May 2026, 7:43 PM
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The weather in the UAE will be fair in general on Friday, May 8, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

There will be a slight and gradual decrease in temperatures, especially over coastal areas. The temperature will drop to 28°C in Abu Dhabi, 29°C in Dubai and 26°C in Sharjah.

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The emirates will all reach a high of 40°C.

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Northwesterly winds will blow over the sea. These will be light to moderate in nature.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times by afternoon in the Arabian Gulf, and slight in the Oman Sea.

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