UAE weather tomorrow: Temperature to rise to 40°C in Dubai

In Abu Dhabi, the maximum temperature remains at 41°C, while the minimum will increase 1 degree to 27°C

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 5 May 2026, 5:31 PM
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The weather in the UAE continues to be fair in general on Wednesday, May 5. While clouds are expected to appear eastward by afternoon, there is no rain predicted on this day, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Light to moderate northwesterly-to-southwesterly winds will blow. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

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How hot will it be?

Temperatures continue to rise in the UAE. While the high in Dubai was 36°C on Tuesday, it will rise to 40°C on Wednesday. Similarly, the maximum temperature in Sharjah will rise from 38°C on Tuesday to 41°C on Wednesday.

In Abu Dhabi, the maximum temperature remains at 41°C, while the minimum will increase 1 degree to 27°C. The minimum temperatures in Dubai and Sharjah will be 25°C and 26°C respectively.

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